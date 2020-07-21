Ken Goddard

08.01.1946-06.11.2020Ken was a special human, extraordinarily smart, graduated as an Electrical Engineer from Saskatchewan CA and a MBA in CT, growing up he was a Queen Scout, then join the Canadian cadet to fly jets and be the best of his graduation year!

Most of his life worked for the Landegger family, he turned out to be a great asset for the company as he traveled the world for them!

He is survived by his companion Sylvia Harding and his brother Don Goddard and his daughter Alissa Goddard.

A small funeral will be held at his homestead in Saskatchewan CA.



