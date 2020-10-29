Kenneth Ambrecht

Kenneth C. Ambrecht
Kenneth C. Ambrecht, 74, passed away on September 25, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. He will be missed by many. His love of life was evident to all who knew him.
Born December 7, 1945 in Rockville Centre, Long Island, he married Susan Bogart (Ambrecht) in 1969. He is, also, survived by his children: Justine and Michael Mullin, K.C. and Kimberly Ambrecht, Reeves and Amy Ambrecht, and Townsend Ambrecht as well as nine grandchildren: Sloane, Charlie, Quinn, Oliver, Ireland, Reeves, Colton, Mercer and Miller.
Ken developed a strong work ethic at an early age delivering newspapers and cutting grass. After graduating from C.W. Post College, he joined a sales training program at Xerox Corporation in New York City.
Eventually, Ken made it to Wall Street where he worked for Lehman Brothers for 20 plus years, retiring as a Managing Director. Ken's likable presence and tasteful style earned him the nickname 'The Senator" amongst his friends and colleagues.
In the back half of his career, Ken built a successful business financing global initiatives. Such bespoke deals resulted in him funding Fortescue Metals of Australia as well other projects around the world. He held various board positions in addition to Fortescue, including American Financial Group, Great American Financial both of Ohio, and Spectrum Brands Holdings in Wisconsin.
More importantly, Ken would consider his greatest accomplishment his family. His grandchildren would often rise early for his famously thin pancakes and crispy bacon. Ken also loved spending time with his family around a fire pit or wearing his custom raccoon fur coat in Austria with an Obstler drink in one hand and a fine Cohiba cigar in another.
In his seventy-four years, Ken enjoyed friendships, philanthropy, and world travel. Ken was a true patriarch and his family adored him. He was a magnificent husband, father, Pop-Pop, best friend and gentleman. Ken will be remembered for his generosity, integrity and proudly wearing his shades on the dance floor.
In lieu of flowers, the Ambrecht Family would appreciate any remembrances honoring Ken directed to:
The Lindner Center of Hope, 4075 Old Western Row Road, Mason, Ohio, 45040
