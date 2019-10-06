|
|
Kenneth Peters
Kenneth Peters, 80, died peacefully on Monday, September 30, at his home in New Canaan surrounded by family.
Born in Detroit, MI, on June 17, 1939, he was the son of Victor and Valeria Piotrowski.
Ken moved to Stamford when he was 11. Ken was involved in the local scouting troop and was proud of achieving the level of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Catholic University with a degree in Architecture. Aside from his own architecture practice he worked for Eliot Noyes in New Canaan at the beginning of his career. He became a staff architect for IBM and worked in the US and Europe, Middle East and Africa. He then went back to private practice. Always interested in new technology he studied computer graphics at Harvard in 1968 and then in 1987 studied C.A.D. at Yale.
After 30 years in the field he taught computer skills and programing at New Canaan Country School for 15 years.
In his retirement, Ken enjoyed painting and drawing, exhibiting locally and in Provincetown, MA. Ken continued to draw after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and created a new body of drawings in spite of the illness. He suffered from heart disease for 40 years but through exercise and healthy food he was determined to live a full life.
Ken is survived by his wife of 34 years Beth Shepherd Peters; daughters Beth Hook of Park City, Utah, Anne Peters (Tracy Christensen) of Park City, Utah, Jane Peters Mossa (Rudy) of Darien, Xandy Peters of New Canaan and his sister Maryann Piotrowski of Hanover, NH. as well as 6 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Temple Sinai, 458 Lakeside Drive, Stamford, CT, and Sabin Vaccine Institute, 2175 K Street, NW, Suite 400, Washington, DC 20037.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019