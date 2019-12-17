|
Kevin Anthony O'Leary
Kevin Anthony O'Leary, 63, passed away this past October, surrounded by his family. Kevin graduated from New Canaan High School in 1974, where he played football and baseball. He went on to graduate from Stanford in 1978 and UCLA's business school in 1982, where he met Doreen O'Leary, his wife of 37 years. They moved with their three sons, John, Patrick, and Michael, back to New Canaan in 1990. Kevin loved this town. He commuted for years to work in advertising in New York, often narrowly making the train at Talmadge Hill. He devoted years to building dioramas for West School projects, marching in Memorial Day Parades with Indian Guides, and sitting through an untold number of band recitals at Saxe and Senior Reflection Sundays at the Congregational Church. He loved his friends and family dearly, all of whom will miss him everyday. Kevin was predeceased by his sister, Reenie, and his mother, Jeanette. He is survived by his father, Richard, his siblings, Karen and Shawn, and his wife and sons. A small, family-only service was held in October.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019