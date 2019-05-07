Ladd T. Seton

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ladd T. Seton on May 2, 2019 at age 82. Ladd died after a struggle with prostate cancer.

Ladd was a native of Czechoslovakia, which he left with his family in 1950 as a refugee from the Communist regime. After living briefly in Ethiopia and over five years in Brazil, Ladd came to settle permanently in the U.S. in 1957. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1960 with a degree in chemical engineering. His life-long career in the pulp and paper industry started upon graduation from college by joining International Paper Co. and was later followed by senior positions with Weyerhaeuser Co. and Louisiana Pacific Corp.

Upon Ladd's retirement, he and his wife, Catherine, moved to New Canaan in 1989 where he was active in the Men's Club of New Canaan and the Lapham Center. His life-long love of history motivated him to enroll during his retirement years in graduate studies which led to him receiving a Master's Degree in American History from Fairfield University in 2006.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Seton, and sons; Alexander T. Seton and his wife Claire and Michael A. Seton; his three grandchildren, Halston, Holden, and Brennan; his sister, Dagmar Lanigan; his niece, Katherine Sieminski and her husband Michael Sieminski; his step-daughters, Jennifer Grant and her husband Michael Grant and Mary Hickey and her husband William Hickey; and his step-grandchildren, Cooper and Matthew.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 'Get About' or Waveny Care Center. Funeral services will be held privately.

For online condolences please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com Published in New Canaan Advertiser on May 7, 2019