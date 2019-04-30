Lea DiMuzio

Lea DiMuzio, 88, a longtime New Canaan resident, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital.

She is survived by her two sons Frank DiMuzio (Deborah) of Norwalk, CT, Rocky DiMuzio (Tina) of Missouri, daughter Annalea Mace (James) of Monroe, CT, two grandchildren Nicholas DiMuzio (Alana), and Amanda Mace, as well as two great-grandchildren Darian and Landon DiMuzio. She is also survived by her sister Yola DiPietro of Saulte Ste. Marie, Ontario Canada.

Lea was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Everything in her life was focused on her family and her church. Lea's faith in God and family are what guided her through life's journey. She was a wonderful Italian cook, making many of her recipes which she learned as a young girl in Italy with her family. Other hobbies included crocheting and knitting projects, many of which were made for donation to various charities around the area.

Lea's other interests included volunteering thousands of hours at local charities and elderly care centers in the area including the Waveny Care Center, Person to Person, S.T.A.R., Walking for Purpose and several others. Along with her helping others, Lea was an active member of the St. Aloysius Catholic Daughters. Lea joined the Catholic Daughters in 1960, and had been a loyal member and contributor to the courts church and the various community projects. Always ready to help others at church serving refreshments, making coffee for meetings and willing to do anything needed. For many years she chaired the Annual Communion Breakfast and helped organize the annual Feast of St. Aloysius. Lea was also a Eucharistic Minister at St. Aloysius for many years. Lea was also a long time member, and Trustee of the Sons of Italy Club in Norwalk, Connecticut.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 21 Cherry Street in New Canaan, CT. ( Please meet directly at church) Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hoyt Funeral Home located at 199 Main Street in New Canaan, CT.

Donations may be directed to St. Aloysius Catholic Daughters Scholarship Fund (https://www.starcc.com/Catholic_Daughters) at 21 Cherry Street, New Canaan CT 06840

Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2019