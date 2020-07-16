1/
Lloyd Lueders
1938 - 2020
LLOYD B. LUEDERS
June 30, 2020; a lifelong CT resident.
Born on Stamford, CT April 29, 1938. Grew up in New Canaan and moved to Old Greenwich in the late 60's. Graduated from New Canaan High School in 1956 and attended UConn and Bridgeport Engineering Schools. Lloyd worked in the New York City metro area in the construction engineering field.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Ellen W. Lueders, brothers Denis, Barry, John and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Fred Lueders, Dorothy Jones Lueders and brother Brian. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union and the NRA.
Lloyd loved his family including all of his dogs and cats, enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, rebuilding cars and anything with an engine. He especially loved antiques and his beloved Shore Road Feake-Ferris-Home, also known as, The Little Red House where he and his wife spent nearly 40 years.



Published in New Canaan Advertiser & Greenwich Time on Jul. 16, 2020.
