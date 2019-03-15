Lloyd Randall "Randy" Smith

Lloyd Randall "Randy" Smith 78 passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence in Bonita Springs, FL. He was born and raised in New Canaan, CT, the son of the late Russell E. and Doreen (Lindquist) Smith. He had been a resident of Bonita Springs, FL since 2000 coming from Redding, CT.

To all who knew Randy, he was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa. He was liked by everyone. A fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, golfing, playing cards and the outdoors. He could fix anything or build anything.

A carpenter by trade, then installing security doors at embassy's and other sensitive buildings all over the world.

After that, Randy and his brother, Kent, embarked on a career owning and operating Sunland Marine in Brookfield, CT.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dona C. Smith of Bonita Springs; his three children, Michael Smith (Sharon) of Bonita Springs, FL, Jeffery Smith (Vicki) of Hamden, CT and Katherine Caposella of Monroe, CT; three stepchildren, Brett DeLallo of California, Russell DeLallo of Bryant Pond, ME and Dona L. Franklin (Richard) of Norwalk, CT; two brothers, Russell Smith (Carol) of Raymond, NH and Kent Smith (Laure) of California; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kirk Smith.

Services are being planned for New Canaan, Connecticut in the spring of this year.

To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences, please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Bonita Springs, FL. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary