Lois Ann Marie Balletto
Lois Ann Marie Balletto, 77, of New Canaan, CT, entered into God's eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her brother's home in Hamilton, NJ where she had been residing since falling ill. Born on September 2, 1942 in Staten Island, NY to August and Florence Balletto. Lois held many jobs, working for a bank, being a mainframe computer operator and customer service and marketing in the computer industry. Her last position was working in the reinsurance industry. Lois was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Parish in New Canaan, CT. She loved to bake and cook, her specialty was her chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed going out with her many friends, and traveling. Daughter of the late August and Florence (Knaeble); sister-in-law of the late Antina Balletto; Lois is survived by her brother, John Balletto; her niece, Jeannine Balletto; her two nephews, John and James Balletto; as well as many other family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Raphael's Church, 3500 South Broad St., Hamilton, NJ. Burial will follow in Moravian Cemetery, 2205 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY. Family and friends may call Wednesday morning prior to mass from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 2365 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. A memorial mass will also be held at St. Aloysius Parish, 21 Cherry St., New Canaan, CT on June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please visit Lois' tribute page at www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jun. 23, 2020.