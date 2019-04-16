New Canaan Advertiser Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise Barnes Obituary
Louise H. Barnes
Louise H. Barnes, 92, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Evergreen Healthcare in Stafford. She was born and raised in Glendale, CA, where she graduated from UCLA with a degree in music. Music was one of her great passions in life. Louise both played and taught piano, directed children's choirs, and sang in the choir at Hazardville United Methodist Church. She also cherished time spent with her grandchildren and tending her garden.
Louise is survived by her children, Walter Albert Barnes and his wife Aurelia of NJ, Carey Anne Barnes-Muldowney and her husband Sean of Milford, and Robert Barnes and his wife Carrie of Enfield, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Anne Holter, and her sister, Alberta Gysin.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1 -3 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hazardville United Methodist Church, 330 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082. To leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now