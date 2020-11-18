Louise Jane Andronaco
Louise Jane Andronaco, 84, a proud, lifelong resident of New Canaan, CT passed away on Friday, November 13th at Norwalk Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 29, 1936 in New Canaan, CT., daughter of Joseph and Lily Delio Andronaco.
Louise was passionate about all her sports, especially football, lacrosse, hockey and baseball and could always be heard cheering from the sidelines, she was never one to sit at games. She was a huge fan of the teams in New Canaan and the sports her nieces and nephews played. She worked in the town tax office for 37 years and 20 of those years were spent as Tax Collector, before retiring in 2010. Once she retired, she spent countless hours volunteering at St. Aloysius in many capacities, which continued right to the end. During her lifetime, she was always looking to help those in need and would always volunteer and donate to: Project 1000, Star Family Program, Midnight Run, Christmas Families and many others. Above all, she loved God, family and friends.
Louise is survived by her brothers', Henry M. Andronaco and Joseph V. and Mary Ann Andronaco along with her nieces and nephews: Michael A. & Jessica Andronaco, Anthony H. Andronaco, Joseph (Jay) J. Andronaco, Laura M. Andronaco and Karen Andronaco and her "great" nieces and nephews: Zachary, Addison, Noah, Isabelle, Toni Ann, Tracey, Meghan and Ryan, Carol and Teagan Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony F. Andronaco and her sister-in-law, Isabelle M. Andronaco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am, at St. Aloysius Parish 23 Cherry Street. A walk through visitation will be held on Friday November 20, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Hoyt Funeral Home 199 Main Street New Canaan. Visitors are asked to wear masks as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Aloysius Parish, 40 Maple St., New Canaan CT 06840. Please visit: www.hoytfuneralhome.com
for online condolences. Arrangements are under the direction of Hoyt Funeral Home, New Canaan CT.