Lucille Brown, 93, a longtime resident of New Canaan, Connecticut, passed away on June 19, 2019, at home. She was born on March 23, 1926 in Norwalk, Connecticut to the late John F. Perschino and Mary Laise Perschino. Lu was the wife of the late Clarence S. Brown.

Lu retired from HomeEquity/PHH in 1992 after 29 years, a long and successful career. After retirement, she became an active member of the Lapham Community Center in New Canaan teaching crafts and knitting for many years and was loved by all who had the opportunity to know her.

Lu is survived by her siblings Walter Perschino and Diane Scarpone, both of Norwalk, Connecticut, daughters Dale Butterfield (Fred) of Beacon Falls, Connecticut and Kathie Menzer (Dan) of West Chicago, Illinois, her son Clarence "Bud" Brown, Jr. (Tamara) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Lu was preceded in death by three brothers Ralph, John and Arthur Perschino and sister Marie Webb.

Services will be private. Donations in Lu's memory may be made to the following:

• Staying Put in New Canaan, PO Box 484, New Canaan, CT 06840.

• Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive Triangle, VA 22172.

