Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Porsche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Maigret Porsche


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Maigret Porsche Obituary
Lynn Maigret Porsche
Lynn Maigret Porsche, born October 2, 1945 passed away suddenly last Tuesday December 3, 2019. Lynn grew up in New Canaan Ct, attended New Canaan High School and graduated from Lasalle Jr. College and Boston University. Lynn lived for the past 20 years in Pound Ridge, New York as the loving companion and partner to John Petch. Lynn is survived by her son Matthew Schultz of Norwalk, and a brother Robert Porsche of Wyckoff, NJ as well as a sister in law Barbara, niece Kimberly Porsche, nephew Brian Porsche as well as other family members. Lynn was predeceased by her mother Mary Porsche, and father Gilbert Porsche.
Lynn was a talented artist producing many watercolors, oils , and charcoals and worked for many years as a graphic designer. She loved to travel and was an able " firstmate" member of the Sprite Island Yacht club in Ct. Lynn was a member for many years of the choir of The First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan. She was known for her big heart, generosity, and love of life attitude to all she came in contact with. A private early spring memorial service will be planned.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -