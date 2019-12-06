|
Lynn Maigret Porsche
Lynn Maigret Porsche, born October 2, 1945 passed away suddenly last Tuesday December 3, 2019. Lynn grew up in New Canaan Ct, attended New Canaan High School and graduated from Lasalle Jr. College and Boston University. Lynn lived for the past 20 years in Pound Ridge, New York as the loving companion and partner to John Petch. Lynn is survived by her son Matthew Schultz of Norwalk, and a brother Robert Porsche of Wyckoff, NJ as well as a sister in law Barbara, niece Kimberly Porsche, nephew Brian Porsche as well as other family members. Lynn was predeceased by her mother Mary Porsche, and father Gilbert Porsche.
Lynn was a talented artist producing many watercolors, oils , and charcoals and worked for many years as a graphic designer. She loved to travel and was an able " firstmate" member of the Sprite Island Yacht club in Ct. Lynn was a member for many years of the choir of The First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan. She was known for her big heart, generosity, and love of life attitude to all she came in contact with. A private early spring memorial service will be planned.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019