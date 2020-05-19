Margaret Drager Riccoboni

Margaret Drager Riccoboni, a longtime resident of New Canaan, passed away on Tuesday, May 12 at the Waveny Care Center in New Canaan. She was 100 years old. She was born in Camden New Jersey on October 24,1919. She moved to New Canaan in 1937 and got a job at the Country Club of New Canaan where she met Lloyd Riccoboni. They were married on March 9, 1939, spending the rest of her life in New Canaan.

Margaret was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was associated with the Lewisboro New York congregation. She took her Bible study very seriously and rarely missed attending meetings at the Kingdom Hall.

Margaret was an avid golfer, an amazing cook and loved to travel. She traveled through most of the United States and Canada as well as many trips abroad, visiting over a dozen countries throughout Europe. One of her favorite spots was Vermont where her husband built a house for dear friends which they generously let Margaret and her family use for over 50 years. Margaret had a private limousine service for many years, driving New Canaan families to and from the New York airports. She was fearless and always loved an adventure.

She is survived by her only son, Kyle L. (Sheila) Riccoboni of New Canaan, and her beloved granddaughter Larson. Nephew James Drager of Florida, niece Beverly Smith of North Carolina. Nephew Joel Vozzo of Wallkill New York, great-nephew Christopher Vozzo of New Jersey and great-niece Julie Ciancerelli of Arizona. She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd Riccoboni in 1986, siblings Dorothy Sergent, William Drager and Agnes Smith. A memorial service will be help via videoconference on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all at Waveny for their loving care and attention to Margaret.



