Marian Taylor

Marian N. Taylor

Marian N. Taylor, known as "Bari," of New Canaan, Connecticut, passed away on October 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend, she brought joy and light to all those who had the good fortune to have known her.

A former long-time resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, she was one of five daughters of Fitz-Randolph Snowden Neely and Gloria Gateson Neely, of Merion, Pennsylvania. Bari graduated from Lower Merion High School, Marjorie Webster College, and the State University of New York at Purchase with a BA in Art and Interior Design. Upon graduation Bari began a career in architecture and interior design and was employed for many years with Graves Marks Architects and Katherine Cowdin Interiors of Greenwich. She was co-founder of Taylor-McGraw Interiors, Ltd. She served for many years on the Board of Directors and as Vice President of the Kurzrok Foundation and on the Board of the Northeast Region of Canine Companions for Independence.

Bari was multi-talented and creatively gifted. She loved art, fashion, and architecture and was known for her great sense of style. She played many roles in addition to her design career -- wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, gourmet chef, gracious hostess, real estate agent, trusted advisor, and matriarch. Bari was a lover of life and brought exuberance to all that she did. She loved to read, travel, entertain, play golf and tennis, and ski. She spent many summers boating and enjoying Long Island Sound and Quogue. But above all else, Bari will be remembered for her warm and giving nature, her compassion, and her playful sense of humor; for her true joy, positivity, and the fun she brought to every occasion. She was a natural giver – outgoing, attractive inside and out, affectionate, and generous. She adored her children and grandchildren and embraced people from all walks of life and set a true example of inclusivity. Her most cherished moments were spending time with her friends and family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Francis M. ("Pete") Taylor, of New Canaan; her former husband, Frank J. Gilbride, of Greenwich; three children, Jason Gilbride, Marnie McLaughlin, and Randy Gilbride; two daughters-in-law, Tara and Amy; son-in-law, Stephen; her step-children, John and his wife, Michelle, and Pamela; and six grandchildren, Logan, Mikey, Frankie, Patrick, JT, and Ellie. She is also survived by her sister, Louise N. Graves, and her husband John, and her sister, Christine N. O'Keefe, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Meredith Cox and Gloria Gelbach. The family gathered privately to honor Bari's life at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home in Greenwich. A proper Christian worship service will take place in Greenwich at a safer time in the near future. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider donations in Bari's memory to the Kurzrok Foundation, 31 Brookside Drive, Greenwich, CT 06830; or to Canine Companions for Independence, 286 Middle Island Road, Medford, NY 11763.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store