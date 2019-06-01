Marianna Pirone

Sweet Marion" Pirone, of New Canaan, CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Hospice Home in Burlington, NC.

Mrs. Pirone was born on September 25, 1924 in Newark, NJ. She had a lot of love to share with family and friends. As a young adult, she volunteered her time as a gym teacher at St. Aloysius Catholic School. In her latter years, she cooked for her failing friends. She loved to talk to anyone and everyone she met, always sharing her positive attitude. Her strength and health were something that she was very proud of and attributed to being a "Strong Sicilian". She was a Catholic Daughter for over 70 years. Marion had a passion for bowling, walking through the Nature Center, cooking and being with family. She is finally back with the love of her life, Pat Pirone, who she had missed since his death 21 years ago.

Her sons have shared caring for her over the past few years. She is survived by two sons, Dennis, his wife Teresa and Ron, his wife Lea; two granddaughters, Jessica Pirone and Rebecca Dawson and her husband Matthew; and one great-grandson, Elliot.

A tribute to her memory will be in New Canaan, CT at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with a 10:00 a.m. mass on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The family will greet friends prior to the service. A committal prayer will follow the service at Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to newcanaannature.org.

Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary