Marilyn Louise (Beetler) Wilkinson, age 84, formerly of Ocean Isle, NC. and New Canaan, CT., passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Seven Fields, Pennsylvania. She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin R. Wilkinson; loving mother of Jay (Julie) Vidovich and Jon (Michele) Vidovich; step-mother of Jennifer (Jean) Wilkinson and Susan (Francois) Wilkinson-Huet. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and a beloved aunt, Mary Thayer.

A graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, Marilyn was a member of the marching band. Marilyn was extremely proud of family and had an extensive circle of friends that she cared deeply about. Marilyn was the epitome of a gracious host and entertainer. Family and friends will remember Marilyn's class, dignity and humor. Whether in Brazil, Connecticut or North Carolina, her home was open to all. She had a "gift" of making everyone feel welcome, happy and cared for.