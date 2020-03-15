|
Marjorie Hammond
Marjorie Jean McRay Hammond Eberstadt passed quietly into eternal rest on Sunday, February 23rd at 3:39 p.m. in Vero Beach, FL, where she has lived for 15 years. Her children, Heidi and Hodi, were with her when she was lifted to heaven. Never seeking attention, her quiet competence put her in the leadership position in so many organizations. Part of "the Greatest Generation" she felt public service was important. Born in Ypsilanti, MI on September 10, 1926 to Edward Joseph McRay and Zipha Pearsall McRay. Marjorie was raised by a public school teacher and a public school principal in Ferndale, MI. Right after WWII she completed her BA at Michigan State University and went on to a teaching position in northern Ohio while working on her MEd. One semester short of the master's she married William "Bill" Hammond and they moved to Birmingham, MI to raise a family. Marjorie gave birth to Heidi Ann Hammond and William "Hodi" Hammond before they moved to New Canaan, CT in 1957. A tireless volunteer she was president of the volunteers in the New Canaan school system, a substitute librarian and teacher. She was a member and president of several organizations, including the New Canaan Historical Society, the Audubon Society, the Sewing Club, and the Nature Club. She carpooled her children everywhere to state, regional, and even international swimming events learning to become a lane timer for the meets. Marjorie taught herself many things including how to make a Nantucket Basket on which her talented husband, Bill, placed a scrimshaw topper which he had etched. She made Christmas presents for all her friends every year creating an assembly line in the basement. A long time fixture on the tennis courts and a bridge aficionado playing into her late 80's! She added golf and fly fishing to her portfolio in her 70's catching fish from the Rockies to New Zealand. Always positive, empathetic, thoughtful, graceful, curious, and energetic she was a quiet force for good and change everywhere she went. Marjorie was preceded in death by her first husband Bill Hammond, her brother and sister-in-law, Edward J McRay, Col, USAF and Dottie McRay. She married Adrew Eberstadt in 1988, who still lives in Vero Beach. Andrew, her children, grand-children and great-grand-child, "Judge" will greatly miss her and all she gave to this world. A small family service will be held in New Canaan in June this year.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020