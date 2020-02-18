|
Marne A. Dubs
Marne Arthur Dubs, formerly of New Canaan, passed away at home in Mystic on February 1, just two weeks before his 98th birthday. His family was by his side.
He is survived by two children: Andrea (Robert) Moorhead and Michael Lawrence (Melanie) Dubs, and two grandchildren, Ellen Amelia Dubs and David Gregson Dubs of Belle Mead, New Jersey. He was predeceased by Carla, his wife of 75 years, his eldest son, Greg, his sister Doris Tyson, and his brother Charles.
Marne was born on February 15, 1922, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Grace V. Wright and William Arthur Dubs. He spent every summer of his youth on his stepmother Clara Kreb's family farm in Sinsheim, Pennsylvania, a place that always remained dear to his heart. His professional career was colorful and varied. After graduating in February 1943 with a BS in chemical engineering from Johns Hopkins University, Marne went to work for Linde Air Products in Tonawanda, New York, where he remained until 1962. He then accepted a position with Linde's parent company Union Carbide Corporation in New York City and moved the family to New Canaan, Connecticut. In 2005, he and Carla built a house in Niantic where they remained for the next fourteen and a half years.
Marne's keen intelligence and questioning nature led him to change careers several times: from the Manhattan Project and cryogenics to mining, from mining to underseas exploration and international law. Director of Oceans Resources Department of Kennecott Copper Corporation, member of the National Advisory Committee on Oceans and Atmosphere, chairman of the Underseas Mineral Resource Committee of the American Mining Congress, member of the U.S. delegation to the United Nations Law of the Seas Conference, member of the National Sea Grant College Program Review Panel, advisor to academic sea grants programs at URI, LSU, and California, he was the consensus builder, the glue of international consortiums, the firm advocate of the rights of less developed countries. Marne was known for his keenly penetrating assessments of organizational shortcomings and the changes needed for improvement, his commitment to R&D, and his generous mentoring of others.
In 1998, he received the prestigious Moore Medal of International Marine Minerals Society (IMMS). The citation read "Industry Leader, Diplomat, and Visionary," an accurate description of a man who loved his country, and spent his entire life searching for the balance between progress in the industrial sector and the well-being of people.
A born raconteur, Marne's stories, at times irreverent, at times nostalgic, always full of colorful embellishments, invited his family and friends into the world of his youth, his travels in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the United States, and behind-the-scenes at work. A voracious reader of contemporary sociology, history, politics, and economics, Marne believed in community service. In his retirement, he served on the New Canaan School Board, both as a member and chair, always advocating clarity in administrative procedures, fiscal responsibility, and quality in teaching at all levels. He was a long-standing member of the vestry of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Canaan.
Sailing on Long Island Sound, rockhounding, managing the family woods and gardens, and astronomy were passions he shared with his son Michael. Marne was an innovator and iconoclast, who preferred to invent and experiment rather than buy ready-made materials for anything. His Pennsylvania Deutsch background was evident in his resilience, stubbornness, and independence. His entire life he retained his love of the German language.
Funeral service and interment in Lakeview Cemetery, New Canaan, are private. Memorial contributions in Marne's memory may be made to Connecticut Sea Grant Fund, UConn Foundation (uconngivecorps.com). A celebration of Marne and Carla's life will be held in Niantic in the spring. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020