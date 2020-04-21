|
Mary Anne Prosswimmer
Mary Anne Prosswimmer passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 while in Hospice care, after a brief illness.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1933, Mary Anne Johnston was the daughter of Carl Truman and Mary Louise Anderson Johnston. Mary Anne graduated from Edgewood High School and the Registered Nursing program at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh in 1955. She met her husband of 63 years, Alan Prosswimmer, on a blind date in early 1955 and they married a short time later in May 1955. After brief stints in Heidelberg, Germany and Cambridge, MA where she supported Alan while attending business school, Mary Anne and Alan first settled near Corning, NY but moved to New Canaan, CT in 1972 where they raised their five children.
After a few more brief stints in PA and CA, they semi-retired to Amelia Island, FL where Mary Anne, along with a friend, turned a passion into a business opening the Classy Needle, a knitting and needlework store. In 1998 Mary Anne was one of the founding members of the Eight Flags Needlepoint Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild (ANG) which is still going strong on Amelia Island. In 2009, under her encouragement, Mary Anne and Alan moved to Cypress Village in Jacksonville to spend their golden years where they became involved with forming the weekly Happy Hour, the Resident's Council and Bridge group. She also was proud that her experience with her children gave her a voice powerful enough to lead and call out group water exercises multiple times a week.
Mary Anne was the epitome of someone who wanted to support and help others. First and foremost, she was a loving and dedicated mother to five very active children born between 1960-1966 (as a result she was often quoted as saying she cooked "quantity, not quality"). Not only did she spend much of the 70's and 80's driving to and from swimming and diving meets for her children, she also had a varied professional nursing career which included nursing stints at Yale-New Haven Hospital and Simmons College in Boston, MA and many years as a Psychiatric RN at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, CT.
Mary Anne was a respected competitive bridge player, achieving the distinction of Silver Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) as she acquired nearly 1,500 Master points in her Bridge career. When she was not taking part in her favorite exercise of metal detecting on the beaches of Amelia Island, she could be found working on knitting and needlework projects, which was a lifelong passion for her. Another favorite exercise was pulling the lever at slot machines at any available casino in which she achieved a lifetime best of 5 Royal Flushes.
Mary Anne was a feminist before her time and made it a point to assist women in need and promote equality in all. She spent time as a counselor in a women's shelter and would always be open to other people coming to her for help, advice and honesty.
Mary Anne was preceded in death by her son, Randall (1961-1976) and husband, Alan (1930-2018) and is survived by daughter, Carlene Bruno (Paul) of Jacksonville Beach, FL; sons, Jeffery of Carlsbad, CA, Marshall (Richard Batting) of Fair Haven, NJ, Eric (Karen) of Jacksonville Beach, FL; her grandchildren Paul Bruno (Mandy), Matt Bruno, Siena and Tatum Prosswimmer, Carly, Amanda and Katelyn Shepherd, Camille and Randy Prosswimmer. Mary Anne is further survived by four great-grandchildren Paul Mason and Emily Bruno, and Oliver and Charlotte Lehr.
Mary Anne will be greatly missed as the matriarch of the family and for her sage and insightful advice to all who may have known her.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020