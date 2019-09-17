|
|
Mary Ellen (Ball) Byrne
Mary Ellen (Ball) Byrne, 89, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
A descendant of some of the earliest settlers in the area (Mead, Scofield, Jessup, Rundle), Mary Ball was born in Stamford on November 11, 1929 to George Elbrey Ball and Maylu Frances Mead. She was the youngest, and last surviving of their nine children.
A graduate of Stamford High School, she worked as a bookkeeper and clerical assistant at Dress Barn headquarters in Stamford, and Cherida's dress shop in New Canaan.
In 1949, at a square dance in Darien, she met Lawrence Byrne, Jr. They married in 1950 and settled in New Canaan in the house they built together and where they would raise their children.
Her family may best remember her for her love of frogs, and her lovely singing voice, especially enjoying the songs of Patsy Cline and Kitty Wells.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Lawrence E. Byrne, Jr., her daughters Cynthia Vitti (Richard) of Darien, Ellen Byrne of Southbury, and sons Timothy Byrne of New Canaan, Christopher Byrne (Diana) of Goshen, and Kenneth Byrne (Catherine) of Stamford, as well as twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00am at Talmadge Hill Chapel in Darien. Family will receive friends and family on Friday, September 20th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan, CT 06840. Interment to follow funeral service at Lakeview cemetery in New Canaan.
