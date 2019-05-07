Mary Geraldine (Gerry) West

Mary Geraldine (Gerry) West, 95, a resident of Meadow Ridge in Redding, CT for the last 14 years, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Born in West Somerville, MA on June 3, 1923, she was the only daughter of Joseph Warren Cox and Margaret Dennis Corcoran Cox.

Gerry graduated from Belmont High School in 1941 and the Fay School, Boston. She also attended the University School at Harvard. She worked as secretary to the Commandant of the Army Chaplain School during WWII. She married Belmont classmate Joseph Warren West, the love of her life, in 1947. They lived in the Boston area – Belmont, Winchester and Wellesley – for 25 years, and Gerry certainly had the Boston accent to prove it. They retired to Longboat Key, Florida, where they built their dream home and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending special "Nana time" with her grandsons over the years.

Gerry enjoyed a variety of creative pursuits. An active supporter of Sarasota Symphony, she loved music and could often be heard singing tunes from the big band era and musical comedy. She enjoyed sewing everything from draperies to clothing and costumes – often without a pattern. She was an avid reader of novels and mysteries and perfected her recipe for lemon meringue pie.

Her husband passed away in 2004. She is survived by her daughter Carol West Seldin and husband Peter of New Canaan; grandsons Matthew West Seldin of Erie, CO and Douglas West Seldin of Pittsfield, MA ; nephew Richard Thomas West of Kennebunkport, ME.