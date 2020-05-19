Mary Lou Cutter

Mary Lou Cutter, 85, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband of over sixty years, Howard Davis III, children Douglas Kirkwood, of Ridgefield, CT, Katharine Rudge (Scott) of Boulder, CO, daughter-in-law, Diana Martinez of Salt Lake City, UT, five grandchildren, Cutter, Davis, Dru, Maile and Kai. She is also survived by Howard's brother Douglas (Cherylin). Mary Lou was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Howard.

Born in Adrian, Michigan, on September 8, 1934, she was the only child of Jim and Nora Kirkwood. She graduated from Northwestern University and became a school teacher in Miami, FL, where she met her husband, Howard.

After their wedding at her childhood home overlooking Lake Wawasee, in Indiana, they settled in Miami. In 1965 they moved to Atlanta, where she devoted herself to raising her children. In 1973 they relocated to New Canaan, CT, where Mary Lou was active in the Congregational Church and high school library. Later she had a successful career as a realtor.

Upon Howard's retirement from IBM in 1993, the couple returned to the Atlanta area where Mary Lou's passion was gardening and caring for several rescue horses. She and Howard were very active at St. David's Episcopal church both serving on church committees and participating in bible study groups. They volunteered weekly to prepare and serve meals to migrant workers in the area. Mary Lou enjoyed traveling with Howard, her children and friends.

Throughout her life, Mary Lou was devoted to animals. She was known to take in stray cats despite being severely allergic to them. She was a very loving, humble and caring woman who never wanted to trouble anyone, looking at the bright side of life. She will be dearly missed.

A virtual service will be held on May 16 and a celebration of life service

will be held at a later date when circumstances allow.



