MARY LOUISE McGRATH BRENNAN, 95, long time New Canaan resident, died May 3, 2019, at her home in Darien, CT. She was born February 25, 1924, at her parents' home on 8th Street in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Edward Joseph McGrath and Helen Johnston McGrath. She had three sisters: Helen, Ann, Edith, and a dear cousin, Peggy, who was like a younger sister to her.

Mary graduated from Bay Ridge High School and then St. Joseph's College for Women, both in Brooklyn, NY. During college she worked to support the war effort, winding stators, an airplane engine part, at Bush Terminal in Brooklyn. After college, she worked for Dunn & Bradstreet and then several law firms as a legal secretary, retiring from General Signal Corp. as a patent secretary.

She met the love of her life, Frank H. Brennan, Sr. and married in Brooklyn, NY in October 1949, where they lived until moving to Rockville Centre, NY in 1958. Mary once recounted Frank would only marry her if she agreed to have more than one child. They had six. In addition to her late husband, she is predeceased by her eldest child, Francis H. Brennan, Jr., who died in the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. She is survived by his wife, Barbara Brennan of Center Harbor, NH; Kathleen B. Carey and her husband, Charles, of Westport, CT; Ellen B. Flaherty and her husband, Robert, of Danvers, MA; Mary Augusta Brennan-Jones and her husband, John, of Owings Mills, MD; Brian E. Brennan and his wife Kim, of Scarsdale, NY; Sarah B. Jerome and her husband, Kyle, of Ossining, NY; in addition to ten beloved grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and two on the way.

Mary loved playing bridge, traveling, reading, Broadway shows, the beach, and most of all, being surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Church 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers in Mary Brennan's memory.

