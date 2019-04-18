Mary (Jollymore) Scannell

Mary (Jollymore) Scannell, 108, of Falmouth, MA died on April 16th at the JML Care Center in Falmouth. Her husband of 51 years, Joseph E. Scannell, died in 1986.

Born on July 4, 1910 and raised in Worcester, MA, the daughter of George and Johanna (Ryan) Jollymore graduated from South High School and Becker Business School. Mary and her husband started and operated the A.C. Bowler Company, a wholesale electrical supply business which served Worcester County for over 50 years.

Mary was a member of the Worcester Craft Center, the Worcester Garden Club, the Friday Afternoon Club, and a volunteer at Assumption College for many years.

Her sons, David G. Scannell and his wife, Susan, of New Canaan, CT; Neil A. Scannell and his wife, Brenda, of Falmouth; her daughter, Mary Ann Kenny and her husband, Thomas, also of Falmouth; and her grandchildren: Paul Scannell, Aidan Scannell, Caitlin Scannell, Benjamin Scannell, Christopher Scannell, Anik McGrory, Kirsten Peek, Matthew Scannell, Ryan Scannell, Sarah Rabasco and Susan Roman; 21 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, will all miss her enthusiastic, loving care.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Scannell was also predeceased by her son, Joseph E. Scannell, Jr., his wife, Wendy, and his daughter (Mary's beloved granddaughter), Kristin J. Scannell, all of Goffstown, NH; her brother, George Jollymore, and sister, Eleanor Cormier, both of Worcester.

Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, April 23rd between 4 and 6 o'clock at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A), West Falmouth. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24 at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Road, North Falmouth at 10 o'clock. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Worcester.

