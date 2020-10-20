Maryann Socci Meyer
Maryann Socci Meyer, 82, of Ridgefield, passed away at home on October 18, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born in Norwalk, CT, on May 28, 1938, to the late Joseph and Matilda Sillo Socci and was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Butkowsky, and her brother, Vincent Socci.
Maryann grew up in New Canaan, CT. She graduated from New Canaan High School, attended secretarial school in NYC, and later worked as a secretary at Perkin Elmer before moving to Ridgefield to raise her family. Maryann had a joyful zest for life that was evident to everyone she met. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren, and will be dearly missed by all.
Maryann is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, George William Meyer Jr., her son Jeffrey and his wife Susan of Newtown, her son Gary and his wife Pam of Southbury, her grandchildren Lauren, Megan, Jenny, and Zachary Meyer, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at RVNA, especially Iggy Molatudi, for her caring and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Social distancing, facial coverings and signup/registration are required to attend the funeral mass. To sign up online, please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040A4BACAA2EA2FB6-maryann
or call the church office at (203) 438-7292.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maryann's name can be made to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurses Association or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.