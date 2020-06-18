Maureen Ellen Walsh
Maureen Ellen Walsh, age 83, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 15, 2020. Maureen was born on June 30, 1936 in Norwalk, CT to Edward and Catherine (Finan) Walsh. They lived briefly in Winsted, CT and primarily in Norwalk. She attended St. Mary's in Norwalk for grammar school and Sacred Heart in Stamford for high school. After two years at Connecticut State Teachers College, Maureen attended Syracuse University in New York, graduating with a degree in journalism. She was a member of St. Aloysius church in New Canaan.
Maureen worked in Manhattan for McCall's Magazine as a copywriter and had an apartment with friends across the street from Gracie Mansion. In 1960 she returned to Norwalk to care for her mother until her death in 1979. In recent years she worked at the Cranbury Elementary after school program, contributing to the lives of little children. Maureen loved to travel, such as when she went on a cross-country camping trip around the United States shortly after college and later in life traveled to Ireland and visited family in Oregon where they explored Mt. Hood and went whale watching. She frequently visited her Aunt Agnes Walsh in Waterbury, bringing sherry and conversation.
Her cousins on the Finan side remember Maureen spending many summers with them, joining swimming lessons, camp, and enjoying many days of fun playing in the yard. Maureen was a key part of the family and like a sister. While the Finan kids tore the wrappings off their Christmas gifts, Maureen meticulously unwrapped each of her gifts and carefully folded each piece of paper for future use, teaching them all the meaning of patience. Children and grandchildren on the Finan side loved her stories about these childhood visits, including pranks and other mischief. Maureen was a dedicated family member who drove hours each way so as to never miss a celebration of birthdays and holidays, and she would always bring homemade pumpkin pies and cake-pops and thoughtful gifts for the children, in whom she took a particular interest. She was noted for being the last to leave a party, making the rounds and sincerely saying goodbye to every person in attendance.
Her cousins on the Walsh side remember Maureen's quick intelligence and keen perception of irony and of human folly. She was known for her listening ear and willingness to lovingly and patiently counsel friends. Her thoughtfulness and attention to detail showed one Christmas when she gave her Uncle Tom Walsh a kit for trimming his mustache, which was the hit of the holiday because it was unique and perfectly suited to this uncle, who took great care with his appearance. On a flight to OR, Maureen engaged with a 10-year-old boy seated next to her, playing checkers and hearing his life story. She told her cousins she was sorry to part with him at the gate, demonstrating her tender heart and ability to connect with children. Maureen was a woman of deep faith and is remembered by all as generous, kind, fun-loving, discreet, deliberate, gentle, deep, loyal, caring and thoughtful. She will be greatly missed.
Maureen is preceded in death by her parents, uncles and aunts Bill Walsh (Agnes) of Waterbury, CT, Lawrence Walsh (Ruth), Frank Walsh (Adda), Tom Walsh, Katherine Walsh, and Margaret Walsh of Schenectady, NY, and Tom Finan (Ellen) of Litchfield, CT as well as cousin Bill Walsh, Jr., and longtime friend Dan Sullivan. She is survived by first cousins Virginia (Walsh) Furtwangler (Al) of Salem, OR, Michael Thornberry (Kathy) of Cottonwood AZ, Tom
Finan (Mary Rose) of East Orleans, MA, Dawn (Finan) LaFleur (Carl) of Westerly, RI, Doyle Finan of Litchfield, CT, and Mary (Finan) Ferrier (Jim) of Scituate, MA, 10 first-cousins once removed, and their 18 children, who considered Maureen an aunt and to whom she always gave much love and affection. She is also survived by Eleanor (El) Simpson of Falmouth, MA, her closest friend since childhood, and other dear friends.
A burial service will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 1:00 p.m. in Waterbury at the Calvary Cemetery at 2324 East Main Street, section 17, lot C-15. Attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice physical distancing. A summer memorial gathering will be held in Litchfield post-coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities, 120 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Maureen's family extends great thanks to the caregivers at Norwalk Hospital. Kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com to send the family an online condolence.
Maureen Ellen Walsh, age 83, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 15, 2020. Maureen was born on June 30, 1936 in Norwalk, CT to Edward and Catherine (Finan) Walsh. They lived briefly in Winsted, CT and primarily in Norwalk. She attended St. Mary's in Norwalk for grammar school and Sacred Heart in Stamford for high school. After two years at Connecticut State Teachers College, Maureen attended Syracuse University in New York, graduating with a degree in journalism. She was a member of St. Aloysius church in New Canaan.
Maureen worked in Manhattan for McCall's Magazine as a copywriter and had an apartment with friends across the street from Gracie Mansion. In 1960 she returned to Norwalk to care for her mother until her death in 1979. In recent years she worked at the Cranbury Elementary after school program, contributing to the lives of little children. Maureen loved to travel, such as when she went on a cross-country camping trip around the United States shortly after college and later in life traveled to Ireland and visited family in Oregon where they explored Mt. Hood and went whale watching. She frequently visited her Aunt Agnes Walsh in Waterbury, bringing sherry and conversation.
Her cousins on the Finan side remember Maureen spending many summers with them, joining swimming lessons, camp, and enjoying many days of fun playing in the yard. Maureen was a key part of the family and like a sister. While the Finan kids tore the wrappings off their Christmas gifts, Maureen meticulously unwrapped each of her gifts and carefully folded each piece of paper for future use, teaching them all the meaning of patience. Children and grandchildren on the Finan side loved her stories about these childhood visits, including pranks and other mischief. Maureen was a dedicated family member who drove hours each way so as to never miss a celebration of birthdays and holidays, and she would always bring homemade pumpkin pies and cake-pops and thoughtful gifts for the children, in whom she took a particular interest. She was noted for being the last to leave a party, making the rounds and sincerely saying goodbye to every person in attendance.
Her cousins on the Walsh side remember Maureen's quick intelligence and keen perception of irony and of human folly. She was known for her listening ear and willingness to lovingly and patiently counsel friends. Her thoughtfulness and attention to detail showed one Christmas when she gave her Uncle Tom Walsh a kit for trimming his mustache, which was the hit of the holiday because it was unique and perfectly suited to this uncle, who took great care with his appearance. On a flight to OR, Maureen engaged with a 10-year-old boy seated next to her, playing checkers and hearing his life story. She told her cousins she was sorry to part with him at the gate, demonstrating her tender heart and ability to connect with children. Maureen was a woman of deep faith and is remembered by all as generous, kind, fun-loving, discreet, deliberate, gentle, deep, loyal, caring and thoughtful. She will be greatly missed.
Maureen is preceded in death by her parents, uncles and aunts Bill Walsh (Agnes) of Waterbury, CT, Lawrence Walsh (Ruth), Frank Walsh (Adda), Tom Walsh, Katherine Walsh, and Margaret Walsh of Schenectady, NY, and Tom Finan (Ellen) of Litchfield, CT as well as cousin Bill Walsh, Jr., and longtime friend Dan Sullivan. She is survived by first cousins Virginia (Walsh) Furtwangler (Al) of Salem, OR, Michael Thornberry (Kathy) of Cottonwood AZ, Tom
Finan (Mary Rose) of East Orleans, MA, Dawn (Finan) LaFleur (Carl) of Westerly, RI, Doyle Finan of Litchfield, CT, and Mary (Finan) Ferrier (Jim) of Scituate, MA, 10 first-cousins once removed, and their 18 children, who considered Maureen an aunt and to whom she always gave much love and affection. She is also survived by Eleanor (El) Simpson of Falmouth, MA, her closest friend since childhood, and other dear friends.
A burial service will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 1:00 p.m. in Waterbury at the Calvary Cemetery at 2324 East Main Street, section 17, lot C-15. Attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice physical distancing. A summer memorial gathering will be held in Litchfield post-coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities, 120 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Maureen's family extends great thanks to the caregivers at Norwalk Hospital. Kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com to send the family an online condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser & The Hour on Jun. 18, 2020.