Molly Ford Behan

Molly Ford Behan of New Canaan, CT passed away on April 12, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital surrounded by her loving husband Tom and dear friends. She was born January 25, 1930 in Binghamton, NY to the late George and Willia Ford. Molly attended Central High School in Binghamton and Sullins Jr. College in Bristol, VA. Married May 11, 1957, to Thomas R. Behan, a lawyer for IBM, they first lived in Kingston, NY followed by Chicago, IL and finally settled in New Canaan, CT where they built their home. Molly volunteered for many years at New Canaan High School in the library and was an avid golfer and reader. She regularly attended St. Aloysius Church with Tom by her side and shared her gifts of friendship, humor, compassion and love with all those fortunate to know her. She is survived by her husband, a brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Molly was predeceased by her sister Jeanne Ford Bergman. The Behan Family will receive friends on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Hoyt Funeral Home located at 199 Main St, New Canaan, CT. A mass of Christian burial to celebrate Molly's life will be held on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church in New Canaan. Her burial will be held at Lake View Cemetery in New Canaan, CT at a later date. For online condolences and directions please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary