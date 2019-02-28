Myron William "My" Aylard Frank

Myron (My) William Aylard Frank of Savannah, GA passed peacefully at home on February 22, 2019 at the age of 91. He leaves behind his beloved wife of nearly 66 years, the former Shirley Ann (Sas) Smith, as well as their daughter and families. He was predeceased by his son Dr. Kevin S. Frank, DDS.

My was the son of the late Herman and Mildred Aylard Frank of Lakewood Ohio. Following his graduation from Lakewood High School in 1945, he enrolled at Cornell University. Mid-way through his second semester, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Japan during reconstruction. Upon his return he completed his education at Purdue University. It was there at his Sigma Chi fraternity house that he met the love of his life Sas, whom he married in 1953. He graduated in 1951 with a degree in Chemical Engineering and began his career at Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan. At Dow he started in the lab, later migrating to chemical sales. In 1966 he moved his family east, first to Darien, CT and then to New Canaan, CT. After 27 years at Dow he went to Onyx Chemical Company and then Stepan Chemical, retiring in 1994. During his career he was active in many associations and was president of the CSMA.

In 1995 My and Sas started the next phase of their lives by moving to the Landings on Skidaway Island, Savannah, GA.

When he wasn't with his family, My could be found with a racquet in his hand, whether it was tennis, paddle, or squash, he enjoyed the camaraderie and competition. My and Sas, loved to travel, and he was an avid and award-winning photographer who chronicled every adventure with amazing photo journals. He had a passion for contemporary art and was always listening to Jazz music.

He was a member of the Country Club of Darien, the New Canaan Congregational Church, the Landings Club, Skidaway Island Methodist Church and the Sigma Chi White Cross Society.

Along with his wife and best friend Sas, he is survived by their daughter Kristin Frank McGarey and her husband Francis McGarey of Darien, CT and their children Andrew McGarey of Darien, CT and Alison McGarey of Atlanta, GA; Daughter-in-law Dr. Janice Mooney-Frank of Durham, CT and her children Emilie Frank of Baltimore, MD, Gregory Frank of Norwalk, CT and Melanie Frank of Dedham, MA; Brother-in-law Douglas P. Smith of Redwood City, CA.

A private memorial service will be held in New Canaan, CT in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Savannah, www.hospicesavannah.org. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary