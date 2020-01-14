|
|
Nancy Barnes
Nancy Dennis Barnes of New Canaan, CT, died on January 4, 2020 at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, V. Lee Barnes.
Nancy was born in St. Paul, MN, to Mr. & Mrs. John P. Dennis and grew up in Scarsdale, NY. She graduated from The Masters School and Bradford Junior College, after which she attended the University of Geneva in Switzerland.
She began her career as a merchandise buyer at Lord & Taylor, Bonwit Teller and Filene's. She later became a dedicated volunteer at the schools that her daughters attended, as well as for the Junior League. The Barnes family spent 10 years living in London, England before they moved to Greenwich, CT, where they resided for 34 years. They moved to New Canaan in 2008.
She loved art and design and was, for many years, a devoted student of the Art of the Painted Finish at The Isabel O'Neil Studio Workshop in New York City. She was also a prolific weaver of Nantucket lightship baskets.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her daughters Sarah E. Barnes of Park City, UT, Victoria Barnes Lovely of Telluride, CO, Samantha C. Barnes of Boston, MA, her grandchildren Simon Lovely, Margaux Lovely, George Jensen, her brother Robert H. Dennis of Houston TX, and her nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to Staying Put in New Canaan (stayingputnc.org) or to the New Canaan Community Foundation (newcanaancf.org). A memorial service for Nancy will be held on January 28th, 2020 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, New Canaan, CT at 11am.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020