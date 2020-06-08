Nancy DiPanni
Nancy DiPanni, 97, of New Canaan, CT passed away at home on June 4, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born on November 23, 1922 in Bovina, Italy to the late Michele and Carmela Savella Chiappinelli.
Nancy (Annunziata) migrated from Italy in 1949 as a newlywed, leaving all her family and friends. She was met in New Canaan by her husbands family who all took her in with open arms and have remained close since. Eventually she was joined by most of her family and lived the American dream. After attending night school and becoming a citizen, Nancy worked various jobs, from custom dress seamstress, to New Canaan South School cafeteria cook. Famous for her home style spaghetti and meat balls no cafeteria could rival. Many holidays and family celebrations were hosted in her and John's modest home on South Avenue where she treated everyone to homemade dishes like lasagna and eggplant parmigiana. In retirement her father lived with her for several years. Later she volunteered for St. Aloysius Church and helped to make over 1000 baptismal gowns with her embroidery handiwork. She also volunteered for the Red Cross. Nancy had the opportunity to enjoy several trips with family over the years, including a cruise to Bermuda, trips to Maine, and weddings in Italy and North Carolina.
Survived by daughter Angela Rover, son John DiPanni and partner Pat DelVento, daughter in-law Corinne DiPanni, grandchildren Nancy Jepson, Patrick DiPanni and Kristina DiPanni, sisters Maria Spremulli, Theresa Chiappinelli, brother Guido Chiappinelli (Gemma), and many nieces and nephews in the US and Italy. Nancy was predeceased by her husband John and her son Michael. Nancy will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her heart was as warm and big as her oven!
The family will receive friends on a limited basis up to 50 people on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main St., New Canaan, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at St. Aloysius Church, New Canaan, CT on Tuesday, June 9th at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory can be made to St Aloysius Parish or your favorite charity. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jun. 8, 2020.