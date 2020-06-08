Nancy DiPanni
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy DiPanni
Nancy DiPanni, 97, of New Canaan, CT passed away at home on June 4, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born on November 23, 1922 in Bovina, Italy to the late Michele and Carmela Savella Chiappinelli.
Nancy (Annunziata) migrated from Italy in 1949 as a newlywed, leaving all her family and friends. She was met in New Canaan by her husbands family who all took her in with open arms and have remained close since. Eventually she was joined by most of her family and lived the American dream. After attending night school and becoming a citizen, Nancy worked various jobs, from custom dress seamstress, to New Canaan South School cafeteria cook. Famous for her home style spaghetti and meat balls no cafeteria could rival. Many holidays and family celebrations were hosted in her and John's modest home on South Avenue where she treated everyone to homemade dishes like lasagna and eggplant parmigiana. In retirement her father lived with her for several years. Later she volunteered for St. Aloysius Church and helped to make over 1000 baptismal gowns with her embroidery handiwork. She also volunteered for the Red Cross. Nancy had the opportunity to enjoy several trips with family over the years, including a cruise to Bermuda, trips to Maine, and weddings in Italy and North Carolina.
Survived by daughter Angela Rover, son John DiPanni and partner Pat DelVento, daughter in-law Corinne DiPanni, grandchildren Nancy Jepson, Patrick DiPanni and Kristina DiPanni, sisters Maria Spremulli, Theresa Chiappinelli, brother Guido Chiappinelli (Gemma), and many nieces and nephews in the US and Italy. Nancy was predeceased by her husband John and her son Michael. Nancy will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her heart was as warm and big as her oven!
The family will receive friends on a limited basis up to 50 people on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main St., New Canaan, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at St. Aloysius Church, New Canaan, CT on Tuesday, June 9th at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory can be made to St Aloysius Parish or your favorite charity. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
(203) 966-0700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved