Nelda M. Dreher
Nelda M. Dreher, 86, a lifetime resident of New Canaan, CT passed away on September 30, 2019 at the Brightview on New Canaan Retirement Community in the presence of her loving family. Nelda was born on May 5, 1933 in her home in New Canaan, CT to the late Gaetano and Adolfina Rauzi Franch
Nelda was a graduate of New Canaan High School and the University of Connecticut. She spent most of her working years at East School in New Canaan as a teacher, a library assistant and secretary.
Nelda was an avid reader. She enjoyed knitting, needlework, crocheting and recently keeping busy with activities with her new community of friends at Brightview.
Most of all, she enjoyed seeing and spending time with her most precious gifts, her grandchildren (that she referred to as "My Dylan" and "My Hailey").
She will be missed dearly, anyone who met her, would say how sweet, smart and caring she was.
She was predeceased by her husband George Henry Dreher In 2007.
She is survived by her son Michael G Dreher, daughter in law Kristy and her grandchildren Dylan and Hailey from Greenwich Ct, Nelda's sister Ida Portland from Fairfax, Virginia and brother in-law Robert Portland, who was like a brother to her in every way (their children, Robert Jr. ( wife Ricarda), Timothy ( wife Elizabeth), Elizabeth ( husband Tom), and many great nieces, nephews and cousins as well.
A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate Nelda's life will be held at St. Aloysius Church on Sat October 5, 2019 9:30am. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nelda's memory can be made to 501 St Jude Place Memphis. TN 38015 or on line. For online condolences and directions please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019