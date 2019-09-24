|
Major General (Ret) Patrick Joseph Kelly
Major General (Ret) Patrick Joseph Kelly was born in New Canaan on September 2, 1937, the son of the late Patrick and Mary Kate Kelly who resided on Canoe Hill Road. He passed away on September 13, 2019. He attended St. Basil's Preparatory School prior to attending Marquette University. At Marquette he completed the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps program. In 1959 he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He also held a Master of Science degree in Nuclear Physics from the Naval Post Graduate School and a PhD in Applied Science from the University of California Davis. His military education included the engineering officer basic and advanced course, the Army Command and General Staff College, and the Army War College. His 33 year military career included two tours of duty in the Vietnam War, a Near East Project in Israel supporting the 1979 Camp David Peace Accord, a tour of duty during the Gulf War in Kuwait and various commands throughout the U.S. His awards and decorations received include the Bronze Star Medal (two awards), Meritorious Service Award (two awards), Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal. He earned the Parachutist Badge and the Ranger Tab upon completion of Ranger School. Following his retirement from the Army in 1992, General Kelly worked as a senior engineer executive for Waste Management in Chicago, IL, Rust International in Washington, D.C. and Weston Solutions in West Chester, PA. He was a Military Consultant to the International Longshoremen's Association until the present time. General Kelly is survived by his wife, Marilyn Ann (Daggett) Kelly, their four children Karen, Patrick, Jr., Megan and Marilyn, and nine grandchildren. His surviving immediate family also include his sisters Mrs. Gerald Connell, Mrs. David Sutherland, Mrs. Joseph Comerford, and Mrs. Glenn Riedell. Burial on September 18 was at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019