Patricia Edwards Dennis
Niantic – Patricia Edwards Dennis, 91, formerly of Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme, and New Canaan, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Dennis was born on September 17, 1927 in New York City, daughter of Charles and Anne Johnston Edwards. She graduated Magna cum Laude from Bryn Mawr College. She married David Wood Dennis on October 2, 1948, who predeceased her in 2008. She was employed for many years as a librarian at the Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library in Old Lyme.
Her family celebrates her devotion to her loved ones and service to the community as a Girl Scout leader, volunteer librarian at her children's schools, and Chapter President of American Field Service. She was an avid reader and gardener. She loved theatre and music, especially opera.
Mrs. Dennis is survived by her children, Patricia "Kylie" Dennis of Saint Louis, MO, Charles Dennis of Hanover, NH, David Dennis Jr. of Lolo, MT, five grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may made to the Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library in Old Lyme or the .
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019