|
|
Patsy J. Totaro
Patsy J. Totaro age 96, died Friday, April 17, 2020 peacefully in Waveny Care Center. A New Canaan born resident; Patsy was born December 10, 1923 at his parent's home on Raymond Street. He was the son of the late Pasquale and Josephine D'Arinzo Totaro and husband of Carmela DiPanni Totaro.
During Patsy's early childhood, he had sketches made and his portrait painted, by the famous portrait artist and founding member of the Silvermine Guild of artists, Howard Logan Hildebrandt. When Patsy was a teenager, he showed how courageous he was, when 16-year-old William Lathrop began to drown at Kiwanis Park pool. Patsy dove in without hesitation and saved that young man's life and was later honored at a ceremony at town hall.
Patsy attended Center, Saxe, and New Canaan High, graduating in 1942. In January of 1943, he joined the United States Army, the 794th antiaircraft artillery battalion and saw action overseas. He was discharged in 1946 and returned to New Canaan to work in his parent's grocery store, Totaro's Fancy Foods Market on Elm Street. During this time, he became a volunteer in the New Canaan Fire Department.
In September of 1951, he married Carmela DiPanni and he and his wife settled on Raymond Street, and raised a son, Gary Totaro of New Canaan and a daughter, Patricia Totaro Angeletti of Longwood, FL. Patsy not only worked in the family market, but he was an entrepreneur who with his brothers-in-law, Michael, and John Dipanni, operated a Christmas tree and snow plowing business. After fully retiring from Totaro's Market, he joined brothers-in-law Michael and John Dipanni in their family deli, the Veggie Barn, until their retirement. When he was fully rooted at home, he loved his vegetable garden, and under his constant care, his garden flourished, to the delight of family and friends, who enjoyed the fruits of his love and labor.
Besides his wife Carmela, son Gary and daughter Patricia, Patsy is survived by his many nieces and nephews as well as cousins, Elsie Totaro Roda, Judith D'Arinzo O'Blenis, Mary Jane D'Arinzo DeMarco, and Ann D'Arinzo Carlo. Patsy was also predeceased by his son-in-law Donald Angeletti, sister Celeste Buccino, and brother Mark Totaro.
Patsy will be remembered as a loving husband, father and uncle, an amazing gardener, and for his kind and generous spirit to all that knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family would gratefully appreciate donations be made in Patsy's name to:
-St. Aloysius Parish, 40 Maple Street, New Canaan, CT 06840
-New Canaan Ambulance Corp. @ New Canaan EMS, 182 South Ave., New Canaan, CT 06840
-New Canaan Fire Company, 60 Main Street, New Canaan, CT 06840
Funeral Services and Interment at Lakeview Cemetery are private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
For online condolences and updates, visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020