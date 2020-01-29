|
Paul John Muller
Paul John Muller, of Greenwich, CT, and Hyannis, MA, passed from this earth on January 27, 2020, three weeks shy of his 99th birthday. Born February 20, 1921 in Bronx, NY to Paul Ennoand Anne Veronica (née Etzold) Muller, he graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School. While still in high school, he won the New York American's 1936 Baseball Contest and was awarded the $200 prize by Babe Ruth. Eighty-three years later, he was honored on home plate of his beloved Yankee Stadium as Veteran of the Game. Nearly a century of achievements included a BA from Dartmouth College (1945) and an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration (1947). He was a Lieutenant (SG) in the US Naval Reserve and served in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. He went on to a distinguished career in Finance, earning his CPA, as Vice President and Treasurer of Young & Rubicam Advertising as Senior Vice President of The November Group (an advertising agency created to promote the successful elections of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan), as Treasurer of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and as Manager of Advertising Controls for the General Foods Corporation. He was married to the late Patricia Jane Gunning. He is survived by his four daughters, Dianne, Pamela, Melinda, and Beth; three sons-in-law, George Scheppler, Michael Ostrowski, and Nick Goula; ten grandchildren (Benjamin, Alexander, Zachary, Maximillian, and Oliver Ostrowski, George-Paul Scheppler, and Rebecca, Matthew, Wyatt, and Luke Goula), as well as six grandchildren-in-law and nine great-grandchildren. His family was his greatest joy and he felt it was his greatest accomplishment. We will all miss his wit, his generous heart, his guiding wisdom, and the interest he took in each of us daily. A viewing will be held at the Leo P. Gallagher Funeral home (31 Arch Street, Greenwich) from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 31. A funeral Mass will be said 10:30 Saturday morning, February 1 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 469 North Street, Greenwich). The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to innercityscholarshipfund.org.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020