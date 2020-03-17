|
Paul R. Torpey
Paul R. Torpey, of Norwalk, CT passed away peacefully in Norwalk with his loving daughters by his side.
Paul was the son of the late Charles and Stacia Torpey of New Canaan, CT. He was predeceased by his mother, father, brother, Charles Torpey, Jr., a niece Linda, and nephew, Charles, III.
Paul graduated from New Canaan High School in 1952 where he was a star shortstop for the New Canaan High School Baseball team when they won the State Championship in 1951. This record was held for 63 years and finally broken in 2013. Paul also played semi-pro baseball and semi-pro basketball for several teams.
Paul was honored to be recognized in 1997 by the New Canaan Old Timer's Organization. Paul was instrumental in organizing the 1st old Timer's Association in the 1980's.
Paul served his country in the US Army from 1957-1959. He also served his community while a patrolman and was promoted to Detective Sergeant within the New Canaan Police Department where he was employed from 1959 until his retirement in 1987.
Paul was an avid New York Yankees fan since 1945 and could rarely be stumped when answering Yankee trivia questions. He also enjoyed watching the University of Connecticut Women's Basketball Team.
Paul fought a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis since 1985. He is survived by his three loving daughters, Karin (Dan) Bochicchio of Monroe, CT; Sharon (David) DeLuca of Stamford, CT; and Bonnie Shank (Steven) of Monterey Indiana. He is also survived by his four beautiful grandchildren who he adored: Thomas and Amanda Miller of Norwalk, CT; Matthew Bochicchio of Monroe, CT and Olivia Deluca of Stamford CT; as well as nieces and nephews.
A Christian Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, Cherry Street, New Canaan, CT. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank the staff at Norwalk Hospital over the past week and Autumn Lake. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020