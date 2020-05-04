Paul Frank Setti
Paul Frank Setti, 86, of Norwalk, husband of the late Eleanor Jane Gasiewski Setti passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Born in New Canaan on July 20, 1933, he was the son of the late Frank and Josephine Setti.
Paul is survived by: his loving children Annmarie Setti of New Haven, CT, Lynn Dilley (Brent) of New Milford, CT, Paul Setti Jr. (Gretchen) of Charleston, SC, and Lisa Setti of Norwalk, CT; 5 grandchildren, Thomas McCauley (Jacqueline), Michael Hernandez (Kristen), Kristina Hernandez, Kayla Setti and David Setti, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Antoinette Giordano, and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by brothers Frank, Dominick and Joseph Setti, Joseph Greco, and his sister Rose Creedon.
Paul was a very loving, humble, caring man who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was loved by everyone he met and was known for his smile and making you laugh.
Paul's lifetime passion was golf. His passion became his career with the Country Club of New Canaan, beginning at age 8 as a caddy. In 1941, Paul was promoted to caddy master, a position he held prior to proudly serving our country in the Korean War as an Army sergeant. Upon his return from Korea, Paul resumed his position at the club, and eventually became Head Golf Pro, a position he held for 26 years until his retirement in 1994. During his retirement, Paul worked for the New Canaan Bus Company as a bus driver and instructor. He loved interacting with the children, and often led his passengers in sing-alongs.
Burial services for Paul will be held privately and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Please consider making donations in Paul's name to: The First Tee of Connecticut, a youth organization whose mission is to positively impact the lives of young people through the game of golf. Donations can be sent to 55 Golf Club Road, Cromwell, CT 06416, or firstteeconnecticut.org.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on May 4, 2020.