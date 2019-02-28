Paul Trimble Du Vivier

It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Trimble Du Vivier announces his death on February 4, 2019. He was 72. He is fondly remembered as a man of great character, charm, grace, and integrity. He loved to travel the world and enjoy a good bottle of red wine. Always interested in languages, he was fluent in English, Swedish, German, French, and Spanish. Born on July 4,1946 in Ottawa, Canada, Paul grew up living in Sweden, France, Scotland, and Germany as part of a diplomatic family.

He attended the Bromma School in Stockholm, elementary school in Berlin, the Ecole Bilingue and Le Montcel schools outside Paris, and Gilman School in Baltimore, MD.

After graduating from Trinity College in Hartford, CT he served in the US Air Force stationed in Thailand. He continued his graduate studies in Museum Management at State University of NY in Oneonta, NY

He worked as an international logistics coordinator for PerkinElmer Corporation. He is survived by his wife Barbara, whom he met on July 4th (his birthday), his sister Anne and children: Rachel, Thomas, Katie and Emily and grandchildren: Ashley, Thorne and Elizabeth. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary