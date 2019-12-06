|
Paula Van Beck
Paula Van Beck, 90, passed away on December 4, 2019. Paula was born in Monaco to the late Alfredo and Vittoria Fiorino on April 2, 1929.
Paula grew up in Genova, Italy. She met her beloved husband Nard there while he was in the Merchant Marines. They traveled Europe extensively together and then moved to Nard's home town of New Canaan, CT in 1957 to marry and live happily for the next 40 years. After Nard's passing in 1996, Paula moved to Ridgefield, CT to be close to her daughter.
She was an independent and motivated woman that left her home country in pursuit of a better life and worked hard to achieve her dreams. She adapted to a new country, learned a new language, owned a dress shop in New Canaan, raised a child and eventually built a life of which she was very proud. Paula enjoyed travel and visited her family in Italy annually for many years. She spent her happiest days boating on Long Island sound with her husband, daughter and great friends. She was a very kind and generous person and will be remembered fondly by all that knew her.
Paula is preceded in death by her husband Nard Van Beck and her sister Luisa Fiorino. She is survived by her daughter Doris Ulicky and her husband Andy of Ridgefield, CT, her niece Emanuele Penzo and her husband Franco and their daughter Paola of Genova, Italy, and her sister-in-law Cookie King and her husband Buddy of White House Station, NJ. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the (act.alz.org).
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019