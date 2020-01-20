|
|
Peter C. Langenus
Peter C. Langenus, a hero and veteran of the Vietnam War and of Desert Storm, has fought his last battle with cancer. That battle ended on January 17, 2020 at his home in New Canaan, CT with his wife Eileen and son Brendan at his side.
On September 18, 1943, Peter was born in New York City, the fourth of the five children of Alan and Dorothy Langenus. He attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating with honors and then NYU School of Law, being admitted to the New York Bar after his military service. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Army and then completed several Army schools including Airborne, Ranger, Jungle Warfare and later the Command and General Staff College. He served in Vietnam in 1970 as a company commander with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade, earning the first two of his Bronze Star Medals. Remaining in the Army Reserves, he was later activated for Desert Storm in 1991, commanding the 318th Transportation Agency. He retired from the Army as a Colonel and during his career, was awarded the Legion of Merit, 3 Bronze Stars, 12 meritorious service medals and 12 other individual medals. His involvement in Army issues included being on the Board of Trustees of the Army War College Foundation.
Peter practiced civil litigation law in New York City for the last 45 years and was a partner at Schnader Harrison in New York City for over 20 years.
He was an active participant and leader in many New Canaan area civic activities including the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 70 and Lodge 653. As Commander of the , he led their efforts to annually place wreaths on veterans' graves during Christmas, plant flags on graves at Lakeview Cemetary during Memorial Day and lately, creating the New Canaan veterans plaque, now on display at City Hall. He currently served on the Board of Trustees at Regis College in Weston, MA. He was also an active member of the Union League Club of New York City.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen McCormick Langenus and their son Brendan and wife Jenn of NYC. He is also survived by his four siblings, Marianne Zajacek (Silver Spring, MD), Alan John Langenus (Laurel, NY), Paul M. Langenus and wife Maureen (Williamsburg, VA) and John C. Langenus and wife Gail (Bloomfield, CT), his favorite mother in law, Jean Foley McCormick and many nieces and nephews.
During his entire life, Peter's focus and passion has been his immediate family, his Army family, his work family, his Notre Dame family and his New Canaan family.
The Langenus Family will receive friends at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main St., New Canaan, CT on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Peter's life will be held at St. Aloysius Church, New Canaan, CT on Tuesday, January 21 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's memory can be made to Whittingham Cancer Center at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT, whose caring and professionalism is greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.hoytfuneral home.com.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020