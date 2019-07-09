Philias Dutille, Sr.

Philias H. Dutille, Sr., 91, of West Lebanon, NH and Naples, FL died on July 5. He was the son of Philias O. and Gladys M. (Carter) Dutille. Phil was born and raised in Lebanon, NH where he attended public schools. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1945, where he excelled at football and track & field. He continued his education at Kimball Union Academy and Niagara University. He later attended Bowman Technical School in Lancaster, PA and became a certified watchmaker. Following his return to Lebanon, Phil was employed at J.S. Wolfe Jewelers. In 1959, Phil married Constance Ann Pepe of New Haven, CT. In the same year, he also founded P.H. Dutille Jewelers, which he owned and operated until he passed the business onto his son, Jude, in 1993. Phil was a well-respected member of both business and faith communities. Phil was a parishioner of the Holy Redeemer and Sacred Heart Catholic churches. He was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Order of Knights of Columbus, Lebanon Council 2656.

Phil, Sr. is survived by his brothers, Chester Dutille, of Lebanon, NH; Francis Dutille of East Longmeadow, MA; and Peter Dutille (Peggy) of Burnet, Texas. He is also survived by his five children and their spouses: Louise and Todd Bebeau, Hartford, VT; Diana and Scott Bushway, Charlestown, NH; Ann and Burke Cheney, Norwalk, CT; Phil Dutille, Jr. and Marla Knight-Dutille, Scottsville, KY; and Jude and Valerie Dutille, Enfield, NH. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Owen and Nina Cheney, Beau Maville, Ross and Adam Dutille, Carter, Grace, and Isabel Bushway, Nathan Robinson, and Hope Bebeau, and one great-grandchild: Colin Maville, and many nieces and nephews. Phil was predeceased by his brother, James Dutille, and his wife, Connie Dutille, to whom he was married for 59 years.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers who provided ease and comfort to Phil during his illness.

Final arrangements have been made by Ricker Funeral Home & Crematory, Lebanon, NH. Calling hours will be held there on Tuesday, July 9, from 4 - 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., July 10, at Sacred Heart Church, Lebanon, NH. Family and friends are encouraged to attend.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a contribution to the Knights of Columbus, Council 2656, c/o Bert Blais, 5 Jefferson Place, Lebanon, NH 03766, please specify Scholarship Fund.