Raymond David "Spike" Lenoue
Raymond David "Spike" Lenoue of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born on January 29, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Raymond David Lenoue and Florence Charlotte Lenoue.
Spike is survived by his beloved wife of sixty years, Katherine Norton Lenoue of Pawleys Island; his son, David of Pawleys Island; and daughter, Michelle of San Diego, California.
Spike was a graduate of Deerfield Academy, received his bachelor's degree at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, and did his graduate work at the Bernard Baruch School of Business.
A proponent of public education, Spike dedicated his adult life to promoting excellence and equity in public education both in his career and in his spare time. He had a successful career in educational sales until his well-deserved retirement as the president of Educational Resources Network in 2009. Spike served for over 20 years on the New Canaan, Connecticut Board of Education; many of those years he spent serving as president. He also served on the Connecticut State Board of Education and on the National School Boards of Education Association. Most recently, he served as a university trustee at Southern Vermont College in Bennington.
Spike's passion for United States and world history led him to become an active member and president of the New Canaan Historical Society for many years until moving to South Carolina. Once in South Carolina, Spike became a member of the board of the Kaminski House Museum in Georgetown.
Spike was a parishioner of the First Congregational Church in New Canaan, Connecticut and Deerfield, Massachusetts.
Spike was a lover of jazz, theater, fine food, travel, and let's not forget, the Boston Red Sox. He lived a rich, happy, and full life alongside his family and friends and he will be greatly missed.
The celebration of Spike Lenoue's life will be held at the Kaminski House garden on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a humanitarian or educational non-profit organization, or to the Friends of the Kaminski House. If you would like a list of his favorites, please contact his daughter, Michelle.
