Richard E. Kask

Richard Kask, 88, a longtime resident of New Canaan, died peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Dick, as he was affectionately known, was born in Shanghai, China of Russian heritage. He spent his formative years in Shanghai and in 1946, with the threat of civil war, his family left China for the United States.

Dick finished high school in Seacliff, Long Island and in 1953 graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology. Upon graduation he joined General Electric where he spent his entire career of 44 years. Living overseas in Puerto Rico and India, he traveled the world extensively on behalf of the company. Ironically, in 1979 he was asked to relocate to Hong Kong with the intent of opening up business for GE in China, where he subsequently lived for six years.

Dick was an avid sailor and spent many summers exploring Long Island Sound and on up into Maine. Reading was a passion, he enjoyed friendly games of tennis and continued to travel with his wife.

He was devoted to his family and most proud of his seven grandchildren. He is survived by Jenny, his wife of 43 years; three children, Michael Kask of Monroe, CT; Katherine Cornbrooks of Wilton, CT and Susan Kask of Asheville, NC. He was loved and treasured and will be sorely missed.



