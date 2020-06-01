Robert Skeele
1930 - 2020
Robert B. Skeele
Robert B. Skeele, 89, of Seabury in Bloomfield, formerly of New Canaan, died Sunday after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy J. Skeele. A son of the late John and Lois Skeele, he was a graduate of Governor Dummer Academy and Amherst College, and served aboard ship in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Bob was a manager for ocean shipping companies in Nassau (Bahamas), New York City and Houston, transporting raw materials worldwide. He served several companies including Zapata Corporation, where he was president of Zapata Tankships. Finally he was a consultant for Poten and Partners, a worldwide energy firm based in New York. He was a life member of the American Bureau of Shipping.
Prior to moving to Seabury in 2016, Bob had lived in Houston, New Canaan and Old Saybrook, where he served in several volunteer roles. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in West Hartford. He was predeceased by a brother, Henry K. Skeele, also of New Canaan. Bob and his former wife, Ruth Richardson, had three children: Charles R. Skeele (Jennifer) of Winchester MA; Rev. Harrison F. Skeele (Virginia) of Hillsborough NJ; and Sarah H. Post of Beaufort SC. In addition to his children and his wife Nancy, Bob is survived by three stepchildren, seven wonderful grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His brother, John R. Skeele of Lake Oswego, OR also survives him, along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled in the future; please check back for further information. Those wishing to donate in Bob's memory are urged to consider humanitarian aid provided by Americares, 88 Hamilton Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. Americares.org 1-800-905-1082. So that Bob's family may acknowledge your generosity, please mention his name if you make a donation.

Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
