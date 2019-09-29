|
Robert (Bob) Dean Thomas
Robert (Bob) Dean Thomas, 86, of New Canaan, CT passed quietly at dawn on September 20 in Damariscotta, ME surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born to Floyd and Ottie Thomas on March 28, 1933 in Elkhart, IN. He graduated Barrington High School in Barrington, IL where he was a multi-sport athlete. He pursued a Fine Arts degree at Bradley University before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was inducted in the Centurion Society at Bradley which was awarded to alumni who achieved great honor in their fields. He enjoyed a notable career in magazine publishing which culminated in a long stint as publisher of Ladies' Home Journal and, finally, Bon Appetit.
He married his beloved Beverly, in 1956, who was by his side when he passed. He is survived by Mary Beth Teschner and husband Thomas, Matthew Thomas and wife Katherine, Susanna DeOreo and husband Matthew, seven adoring grandchildren, and his brother Richard Thomas. He was predeceased by son Steven Thomas, parents Ottie and Floyd Thomas and brother James Thomas.
A true man of the people, Bob was a friend to all he met and was appreciated for his strong character, quick wit and welcoming demeanor. To his family, he provided bedrock strength and love through life's rougher patches and was cherished for his fierce independence, self-determination and optimism. He will be joyfully remembered by all.
The memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan at 2pm on October 12 where he was an active member and deacon. The family asks that donations be made to Horizons National, the Sierra Club or the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan, in lieu of flowers.
Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019