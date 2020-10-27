Robin Lescott

LESCOTT Robin Ann Lescott, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, October 18, 2020 at Calvary Hospital in Bronx, NY. Robin, the youngest of three sisters, was born August 3, 1940 to Catherine and Mark Huffman of Fremont, Ohio. Throughout her life Robin maintained a strong sense of connection to Fremont and her high school community there, as well as to Lake Michigan and Sharpes, Florida, a small town on the Indian River in Florida, where her father built a small house amidst orange groves. Later in life she would return to Sharpes with her children to watch rocket launches across the river at Kennedy Space Center. Robin moved to New York City in the early 1960s. While working for American Airlines she traveled the world, visiting dozens of countries, taking thousands of photos, and saving coins and bills that have long since been redenominated. A quirky personality with a strong sense of nostalgia, Robin retained for her life much of her written correspondence with her closest friends from that time. She loved nothing more than reminiscing with friends about her adventures in 1960s New York. Robin settled in New Canaan, CT in 1975, where she raised two sons, Beau Lescott (Jennifer) of Bronxville, NY and James Lescott, of Hillsborough, NC. She was a committed mother whose priority until the last day remained the well-being of her family. In addition to her sons, she is survived by four grandchildren, Madeline, Hannah, Serena and Benjamin, all of Bronxville, NY.

A virtual gathering will be held at 10 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, October 29th. Details are available from the Fred H. McGrath & Son funeral home in Bronxville, NY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the New Canaan Nature Center of New Canaan, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store