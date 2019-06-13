Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Ade Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Ade

Former New Canaan Resident, Born March 24, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York – Died June 2, 2019, in Cumming, Georgia.

Ron, as he was called by family and friends, was raised in the Chicago area. His father was Charles William Ade, his mother was Helen Meyer Ade, and his sister was Jeanne Lillian Ade. Ron led a full, productive life. He served as Quartermaster of a troop transport ship, the U.S.S. Admiral W.S. Sims, during World War II. One of his proudest moments was when he steered the ship under the Golden Gate Bridge while carrying prisoners of war back home from the Pacific. After an honorable discharge from the Navy and after graduating from Northwestern University with a Business Degree, he worked as a Vice President for AMRECO (American Mutual Reinsurance Company) in Chicago, IL. He married Marguerite Mary Froelich in 1953. Daughter Patrice Jeanne Ade was born in 1954, daughter Susan Marguerite Ade in 1956 and son John Ronald Ade in 1962.

A move in 1971 brought the family from Wilmette, Il to New Canaan, CT. Ron was hired as President of Puritan Insurance Company, a subsidiary of GE Capital. He and Marguerite were avid golfers and travelers. Their travels brought them to every continent except Antarctica. Ron and Marguerite also enjoyed an active social life where they loved to dance, play bridge and host dinner parties. They were longtime members at Woodway Country Club in Darien, CT.

In 1980, he and Marguerite moved to Mendham, NJ where he served as Vice Chairman of the Board for Beneficial Corporation. From there they moved to the Landings on Skidaway Island, Georgia and then back to New Canaan. From there back to Skidaway Island, then a few years in Roswell, Georgia and eventually Woodside Plantation in Aiken, South Carolina to enjoy retirement and be closer to Susan and John and their families. The final stop was Alpharetta, Georgia in a senior living complex.

Ron was predeceased by Patrice (64) who died in December 2018 after a long battle with breast cancer. Surviving Ron are Marguerite, Susan, John, son-in-law Bob and daughter-in-law Bonnie. Also, four grandchildren: Christopher Richard Vidal, Robert Charles Potenza, Jeffrey Byron Potenza, and Nicole Elizabeth Ade; and two great-grandchildren: Alexavier Hildreth and Liliana Belle Potenza. Sister-in-law Elizabeth Froelich and brother-in-law Bob Froelich, niece Teresa Austin and nephews Robert Froelich, Gregory Froelich and Edward Froelich.

Ron was happily married for 66 years. His Sunday morning pancakes before church were legendary. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Ron was a hardworking, kind, loving, caring, generous man always there for his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and the family could temper any situation with laughter. No service is scheduled at this time. Ron's favorite charity was . To make a donation: . For more information, please email Susan at [email protected]