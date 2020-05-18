Ronald Clifford Barlow

Ronald C. Barlow, a friend of everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, died April 20, 2020 from complications from the COVID virus. Born in Milwaukee, WI, he was the second son of Harold C. and Beatrice (Olsen) Barlow. Ron grew up in Mamaroneck NY, lived in Port Chester NY for 22 years and resided in New Canaan, CT for over 25 years.

Ron graduated from St. Lawrence University where he met the love of his life, Dorothea (Daddo) Lowery who predeceased him in 2007. Ron joined the Navy and attended Officer Candidate School and was stationed in Virginia Beach as the editor of the Navy newspaper and teaching recruits. After the Navy, he re-joined the Home Insurance Company in Chicago and Des Moines, Iowa.

Ron joined Morehouse Barlow, a family religious publishing company in 1959 and was later appointed President in 1969 after his father retired. After the company was sold in 1984 he worked for various small boutique hoteliers in the Caribbean and Bermuda. Ron was a longtime member and President of the Wilton Rotary Club of Wilton and actively involved in the Senior Men's Club of New Canaan. He served as a Trustee of General Seminary in NYC for over 20 years and was an active member on the vestry, senior warden, layperson at St. Peter's Church in Port Chester, NY and an active member of St. Francis Church in North Stamford after moving to CT.

Ron is survived by his 4 children, Steven (Rebecca) of New Canaan, Geoffrey (Karen) of Trumbull, Laurie of Dover, Delaware and Gale (Thomas) Hagele of Ridgefield and his grandchildren, Emily Darrow, Wesley and Grayson Barlow, Leland Kelly and Elizabeth, Jenner and Christopher Hagele. He is also survived by his brother Niles of East Rochester, NY, his great-granddaughter Eleanor Darrow and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family celebrated Ron's life with a virtual service led by the Rev. Mark Lingle of St. Francis Church. Interment at St Francis will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to St. Francis Church, 2810 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06903.



