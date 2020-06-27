Ruth Louise Johnson

Dec 23, 1923 - June 24, 2020Ruth Louise (Johnson) Johnson passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at the age of 96. Born December 23, 1923 in Stamford, CT, Ruth graduated from Stamford High School in 1940 and from Simmons College in 1944. She worked as an Executive Secretary at NBC at Rockefeller Center, New York from 1944 to 1951, when she left to raise her family. She also worked part-time in the office of Gunnar Eng, MD, from 1967 to 1981.

She met her husband, Stanley Albert Johnson, through St. John's Lutheran Church in Stamford, where she had a lifetime involvement in what was originally a Swedish language church. St John's was founded, in part, by her Swedish immigrant family in the 1890s. Both Ruth and Stanley were from Swedish immigrant families, a heritage of great pride. She could always be counted upon for advice about traditional aspects of MidSummer or St. Lucia celebrations with her Swedish cardamom coffee bread a mandatory fixture, or to organize another family visit to the Swedish relatives. She was active in Sunday school, choir, women's groups, church historian as well as congregation and church council secretary.

Following her husband's untimely passing, Ruth returned to work as an Executive Secretary at Continental Can from 1981 to 1989. Ruth lived in Fairfield County, Connecticut until January of 2018, when she moved to The Highlands senior community in Topsham, Maine, where she immediately found many new friends. The members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Brunswick, Maine were especially welcoming, quickly recruiting her into their choir.

Ruth was an accomplished pianist who loved classical music, reading and travel. She was a longtime volunteer and accompanist for choral productions at The Inn in New Canaan. She thoroughly enjoyed many trips to locations all around the world, most often with Elderhostel/Road Scholar. Playing bridge was a lifelong hobby, even teaching bridge classes at the Highlands in recent months.

Ruth is survived by her three sons, Peter and wife Carolyn in Yarmouth Maine, Rick and husband Raffaele in Seattle Washington, Neil and wife Susanne in Easton Connecticut, three grandchildren, Andrew, Sara and Daniel, two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Evan, and multiple relatives in Sweden. A memorial service is expected to be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Stamford, at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store